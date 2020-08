Anita G. Sita passed away peacefully at her home in Brooksville, FL, surrounded by family members, on August 1, 2020, at 91 years of age. She was born in Meriden, CT, to Leita and Achilles Gagne, on September 18, 1928.Anita enjoyed playing bingo, as well as creating arts and crafts. Anita and her late husband, Joseph G. Sita, Sr., owned and operated Meriden Apizza Center, on Centennial Avenue in Meriden, during the 1960's and 1970's.She is survived by her children, Joseph Sita, Jr., Gregory and Joanne Sita, Barbara Therrien, and Brian Sita, and by her grandchildren, Dallas and Lindsey Kennedy-Sita, Wesley and Amanda Kennedy-Sita, Michael Therrien, and Melissa Therrien. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Sara Kennedy-Sita, Finnian Kennedy-Sita, Emily Kennedy-Sita, and by her sister, Lorraine Stockman, as well as several nieces and nephews.Anita is predeceased by her husband, Joseph G. Sita, Sr., and her daughter-in-law, Lucy M. Kennedy.