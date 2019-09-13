|
Ann B. Burtt, age 81, of Durham, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 26, 1938 to Wilfred and Rose Beloin of New Britain.
Ann joins her loving husband, James Burtt, Sr. and her devoted son, James Jr. who have predeceased her. Ann is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Lori Thody and husband Ron, their daughter, Amanda Surowaniec and husband Pawel, great grand children Luke and Emma; and their son, Daniel Thody and wife Allison; Jim Jr's. wife, Lisa Burtt and daughter Kristen. Another daughter, Janet Wickham and husband Louis and their daughters, Stephanie Konefal and husband Jeff, a great granddaughter Phoebe, Caitlin Tyc and husband Steve and Allyson Wickham; a brother Wilfred Beloin and wife Andrea; a sister, Eileen Weksner; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ann lived life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid crocheter and would donate hats, blankets and booties to NICU units at the hospital.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Weiss Comfort Care Unit @ Middlesex Hospital, 28 Crescent St. Middletown, CT 06457.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019