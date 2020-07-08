1/1
Ann Cherniack
1925 - 2020
Ann Cherniack, 94, wife of the late Walter Cherniack passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Bristol Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Anna and George Moskel. She was born in Meriden on December 4, 1925.

Ann worked in a clerical position at International Silver Company and Pratt & Whitney and later as a bookkeeper for a local restaurant. She lived a majority of her life in Southington. Ann loved bowling, sewing and knitting. She was still balancing her checkbook up to her time of her passing. Ann was an active member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church.

Ann enjoyed receiving updates from Walter's family, Leanne McDorman, on what was happening in CO and phone calls she received from Marilyn Recor (Carl) Shunk. Ann really enjoyed the companionship and cooking of Ivy Davis, her live in care giver, and we all appreciated her effort in taking care of Ann.

Ann is survived by a nephew, Stephen M. Moskell of Newburyport, MA; nieces, Susan M. Sakraida of Greencastle, PA, Joanne Xenelis of Old Saybrook, CT and Paula Black of Glenarm, IL.

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Friday, July 10th at 10:30 a.m. from the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden and at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 123 Carter Ave. Ext., Meriden for a Divine Liturgy. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, July 10th from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service.

Contributions in Ann's memory may be made to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 121 Beaver Street, New Britain, CT 06051. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
John J. Ferry & Son
JUL
10
Funeral service
10:30 AM
John J. Ferry & Son
JUL
10
Liturgy
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
