The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Ann Yeomans
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Yeomans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann D. Yeomans


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ann D. Yeomans Obituary
Ann D. (Onofrio) Yeomans, 82, of Wallingford, died peacefully at MidState Medical Center on Monday, June 10, 2019.She was the beloved wife of the late Earl Yeomans.

Ann was born in East Haven on August 23, 1936, the daughter of the late Michael and Maria (Capella) Onofrio. She grew up in East Haven then moved to Wallingford in 1967. Ann worked at Revere in Wallingford, followed by Harco in Branford until she retired in 2007.

Ann loved her friends whom she knew for many years. She enjoyed planting and arranging flowers. She was an avid fan of UConn Women's Basketball.

Known by her family as Annie, she is survived by her children, Patty Kozdroy and her husband John, Sharon Yeomans and her spouse Sue Tillson, Brian Yeomans and his wife Kelly and Earl Yeomans; her grandchildren, Lynette, Ryan, Jimmy, Maria, Priscilla, Johnny; and her great grand-daughters, Harper and Edie. All of whom brought tremendous joy to her life. She is survived by her siblings Lena Tramantano of East Haven and John Onofrio of West Haven.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Michael Onofrio and Tony Onofrio; her sister, Rose Mingione; and daughter in-law, Elissa Yeomans.

The family would like to thank her caring health aides Lolita and Michelle, as well as Tony from her church whose prayer visits lifted her spirits.

Ann's family will receive relatives and friends in Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Sunday, June 16, from 2 to 5 pm.Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10 am from the funeral home when the funeral cortege will proceed to Church of the Resurrection where a Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11 am. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven.

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from June 13 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now