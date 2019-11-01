The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Ann Placa
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Wallingford Funeral Home
809 N. Main St. Ext.
Wallingford, CT
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
The Wallingford Funeral Home
809 N. Main St. Ext.
Wallingford, CT
Ann Placa


1939 - 2019
Ann Placa Obituary
Rebecca "Ann" (Vaughan) Placa, 80, of Wallingford, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at MidState Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late John A. Placa.

Ann was born in Union, SC, a daughter of the late Ruben and Annie (Green) Vaughan. She was known as a talented crafter and loved to cook and crochet. Ann was very sociable and had a keen ability to make friends using her sassy, flirty and most of all humorous personality. Ann loved her family and also loved collecting things, anything. She was a spirited woman who loved to use colorful language, sometimes very colorful.

She is survived by her children, Pamela Charcut, Robert Barnes, Richard Barnes, Donna Ledbetter and Vicki Barnes, all of North Carolina, and Tammy Andrews and Theresa Ayers of Connecticut; her sister, Doris Brandon of South Carolina; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sons, Danny Barnes and William Barnes; her granddaughter, Heather Peterson; her brother, Kelly Vaughan; her sisters, Elvie Toney and Wanda Canupp.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford on Sunday, November 3, from 4 to 7 pm. A funeral service will be held on Monday, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 1, 2019
