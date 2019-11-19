|
Ann Savo Lawrence, 86, of Wallingford, died Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert John Lawrence D.D.S.
Ann was born in New Haven, April 10, 1933, the daughter of the late James and Mary (Sangiovanni) Savo. She was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church and taught in the CCD program for many years. Ann was a member of the Knights of Columbus Pinta Council #5 Columbiettes, the Red Hat Society and also volunteered at the Wallingford Senior Center.
She is survived by her children, Robert J. Lawrence, Jr. and his wife Judy of Westerly, R.I., Michael A. Lawrence and his wife Beth of Myrtle Beach, SC, and James A. Lawrence and his wife Lise of New Bern, NC; her grandchildren, Rachel Lawrence, Jessica Lawrence, Carolyn Cricco and her husband Anthony, Heather Boryszewski and her husband Steven, Aimee Lawrence, Samantha Lawrence, Ryan Emond, Kevin Emond and Danielle Wollschlager; her four great grandchildren, Anthony Cricco, Ellyana Bonilla, Brayden Boryszewski and Kimber Boryszewski; her brother, James Savo and his wife Diane; her sisters-in-law, Rosie Savo and Pauline Lawrence; and many nieces, nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law Maryann and Richard Wollschlager; and her brothers, Dominic and Anthony Savo.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Thursday, November 21, from 9 to 10:30 am when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Gifts in her memory may be sent to Most Holy Trinity Church, 68 N. Colony St. Wallingford, CT 06492.
www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019