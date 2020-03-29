|
|
Ann T. Gudain, 89, died peacefully at MidState Medical Center on March 25, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on January 25, 1931, daughter of Anthony and Anna (Bruno) Gudain. Ann is survived by several cousins and her lifelong best friend, Edie Giordano. She was predeceased by her parents and beloved brother Carl. A private graveside service was held on March 27, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020