Anna (Femia) Brannigan, 92, loving wife of the late John F. Brannigan, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at home. Born in Meriden on July 12, 1926, she was the daughter of the late John and Carmela (Barbuto) Femia. She was a lifelong resident of Meriden and had graduated from Meriden schools. Mrs. Brannigan was employed by Pratt & Whitney as an inspector. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church where she was a eucharistic minister. Anna loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and three generations of nieces and nephews who filled her heart.



She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Hollis of Middletown and Barbara Civali (Michael) of Meriden; one son, John F. Brannigan, Jr., of Meriden; three grandchildren, Michael Civali, Jr., (Stephanie) of Cheshire, Dania M. Civali of Meriden and Jolene Gagliardi of Bridgeport; two great-grandchildren, Claire Margaret Civali and James Christopher Civali; one sister, Dolores Schmidt; daughter-in-law, Michele Brannigan of Rhode Island; granddaughter-in-law, Kristina Pellegrino (Cristopher) of Sarasota, sisters-in-law, Jean Femia and Josephine Femia, both of Meriden. She was predeceased by a son, James Brannigan; a grandson, Christopher J. Civali; three sisters, Theresa Tedesco (Carmen), Catherine Longo (Joseph) and Mary Rossi (Joseph); four brothers, Dominic Femia (Geraldine), Anthony Femia, Joseph Femia (Emma) and Robert Femia and a brother-in-law, Francis Schmidt.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Saturday, February 16th at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Avenue, Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019