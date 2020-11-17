1/1
Anna F. Jacquelin
1/31/1924 - 10/29/2020
Anna Florence Jacquelin, of Wallingford, died October 29, 2020. She was born in Wallingford a daughter of the late Angelo and Angelina Golino. She lived at Masonicare Health Center and was a member of the Wallingford Senior Center. She is survived by her sons, Steven Jacquelin and Paul Jacquelin (Valerie); sister, Phyllis DeFelice; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Carmel Dighello and Mary Ciarelli; and brothers, Frank, Vito, Phillip and Angelo Golino. Following Anna's wishes, friends and relatives are invited to attend a committal service on Monday, Nov. 23 at 10 am at the Columbarium of St. John Cemetery, Christian St., Wallingford. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com


Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 17, 2020.
