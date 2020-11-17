Anna Florence Jacquelin, of Wallingford, died October 29, 2020. She was born in Wallingford a daughter of the late Angelo and Angelina Golino. She lived at Masonicare Health Center and was a member of the Wallingford Senior Center. She is survived by her sons, Steven Jacquelin and Paul Jacquelin (Valerie); sister, Phyllis DeFelice; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Carmel Dighello and Mary Ciarelli; and brothers, Frank, Vito, Phillip and Angelo Golino. Following Anna's wishes, friends and relatives are invited to attend a committal service on Monday, Nov. 23 at 10 am at the Columbarium of St. John Cemetery, Christian St., Wallingford. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com