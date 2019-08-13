The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Anna Boylan
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
Anna Knope Boylan


1917 - 2019
Anna Knope Boylan Obituary
Anna Knope Boylan, 101, of Wallingford, Monday, August 5, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late husband of James J. Boylan.

She is survived by her daughter, Ann E. Boylan of Meriden; her three sons, James J. Boylan of The Villages, FL, Thomas W. Boylan of The Villages, FL, and Kenneth J. Boylan and his fiancee Eleanor Fazzino of Meriden; her nine grandchildren, Mary Kate Cywinski and her husband David of Rochester, NY, Jay Boylan and his wife Renee of Yalaha, FL, James Boylan of Flushing, NY, Heather Pappas and her husband Gary of Meriden, Kenneth Boylan Jr. and his wife Sarah of Clinton, Joshua Boylan of Wallingford, Joseph Sagnella, Jonathan Sagnella and Julianne Derosiers; her six great grandchildren, Alicia, Kathryn, Bryanne, Jillian, Alyssa, Jenna, Anna and Jared; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, William Knope, Clarence Knope and Mildred Eckert.

Anna was born in Wallingford, August 18, 1917, a daughter of the late William and Anna (Solkoske) Knope and was an owner alongside her husband of Boylan's Confectionery on S. Cheery St. for many years. She was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church and a member of the American Legion Siedlicki Post #187 Ladies Auxiary, and the Wallingford Senior Center.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street, Ext., Monday, Aug 19, from 9 to 10:15 am when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
