Anna (Fazzino) LaVoie, 83, of Wallingford, passed away, February 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife for 50 years of the late Joseph W. LaVoie, Sr.



Annie was born in Meriden, March 8, 1935, a daughter of Lawrence and Rose Fazzino. She was a Charter member of Church of the Resurrection. As a most dedicated wife and mother, she was involved in all of the family businesses: Jay's Lunch, Central CT Catering, The Smart Shop Bridal Shoppe, and she loved every minute of it!



As a devout Catholic, she inspired and became the first President of Pinta #5 Columbiettes, and as a State of CT Columbiette President she established their signature Campership Program. Proudly the Columbiettes send "Special Needs" children and adults to a CT summer camp designed for their unique challenges, thus giving their families a respite. Ann was an avid bowler at Colony Lanes. She founded and coordinated the Tuesday Night Bingo for the K of C Pinta #5 council for many, many years. Her grandchildren soon became the highlight of her life, and a source of immense joy. Her endless energy and dedication will be missed by many.



She is survived by her daughter, Nancie LaVoie Strout and her husband Doug of Wallingford; her son, Jay LaVoie and his wife Laurie also of Wallingford; her five grandchildren, Tyler J. Strout, Courtney J. Strout, Austin J. LaVoie, Ryan J. LaVoie and Dylan J. LaVoie; her sister, Mrs. John Mushinski; her nieces & nephews, Joann R Mushinski, Paula & Harold Dorschied, John Mushinski, Jr., and Anthony & Karen Mushinski, her great nephew, Eric Rauert; and great nieces, Lauren Rauert, and Caitlin & Nicole Mushinski



Her family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, February 10, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., in the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford, CT. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 11, at 10:30 a.m., from the funeral home when the funeral cortege will proceed to the Church of the Resurrection, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Gifts in her memory may be sent the State of CT Columbiette Campership Program, c/o Pam Desaulniers, 80 Knoll Street, Waterbury CT 06705



