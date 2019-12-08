|
|
Anna (Mordarski) Gacki, 97, beloved wife of the late Charles Gacki, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the CT Baptist Home.
Born on April 23, 1922, Anna was the daughter of the late Joseph and Nellie (Kowalczyk) Mordarski. She was a lifelong resident of Meriden, attended local schools, and was a parishioner and Eucharistic minister of St. Stanislaus Church. Anna was employed as an inspector for Sikorsky Aircraft, and retired after 20 years of service. She was a member of the Greater Middletown Stroke Club, the Middletown Catholic Golden Agers, Meriden and national AARP, the Meriden Council of Catholic Women, and the St. Stanislaus Sunshine Club. For decades, she spent the first Saturday of every month ministering to the residents of the Miller Memorial Community, saying the rosary together, bringing communion, and sharing a smile. Anna was also a lifelong member of the PLAV Ladies Auxiliary, where she served as local president, state president, and national recording secretary. With the PLAV, she regularly led bingo for blind patients at the Veterans Hospital in West Haven, spicing up the number-calling with her own stand-up comedy routine.
An avid thrill-seeker, Anna rode roller coasters well into her 90s and was always up for a new adventure. As a Tours of Distinction guide, she led senior trips to view fall foliage and religious sites across the northeast, always ensuring that everyone had a wonderful time. She loved to crochet, and gifted family, friends, and countless strangers with her beautiful handmade blankets. She was also renowned for her signature sock monkeys. Anna was at her happiest when getting into various shenanigans with her great-nephew and -niece, Joey and Emily Kulinski. A loving daughter, wife, sister, aunt and friend, she will be greatly missed.
Anna is survived by her sister-in-law Rosemarie Mordarski of Middletown; niece Gail Kulinski, her husband Stephen, and their children Joseph and Emily, all of Berlin; nephew John Mordarski of Plymouth; nephew Daniel Mordarski and his wife Gail of Meriden; niece Maryellen Mordarski of Meriden; as well as great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews. She was predeceased by her three brothers, Adolph, Edward, and John Mordarski.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the CT Baptist Home for their loving care and support.
Anna's funeral will take place on Saturday, December 14 at 10:00 a.m. from the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden; the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Stanislaus Church for a mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday, December 13 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy, please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anna Gacki may be made to St. Faustina Parish, 82 Akron St., Meriden, CT 06450.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019