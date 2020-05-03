Anna Marie (Straub) Lopiccolo, 74, beloved wife of Mario Lopiccolo, died on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Countryside Manor in Bristol, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease and ultimately succumbed to death due to COVID-19.
Born in Camden, NJ on February 6, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Wendelin and Anna Straub.
She was a graduate of the Catholic University of America (B.A.) and Central Connecticut State University (M.A.). Anna Marie was dedicated to ongoing education and loved to take on new challenges. Some of those challenges were the different career changes she made during her life. Anna Marie taught English as a second language in the Southington public schools, worked as a realtor, and ultimately settled into a rewarding career as a marriage and family therapist.
She loved her Catholic faith and participated in numerous prayer groups over the years. She served as an organist during her younger years and later as a Eucharistic minister and lector, in the different parishes to which she belonged.
Anna Marie also enjoyed music, painting, games (she would never say no to a game of Yahtzee), and was truly gifted with words. While the losses she sustained from the Alzheimer's disease were significant, Anna Marie never lost her beautiful smile, joyful response to those she loved, and her sense of humor. Her childlike spirit shone brightly throughout those years.
Above all, Anna Marie will be remembered most for her love for her family and friends. She desired that everyone know that they were deeply loved and cherished, and had a particularly sensitive heart to those who were suffering.
In addition to her husband Mario of 51 years, Anna Marie is survived by her son and his wife, James and Marisa Lopiccolo of Coto de Caza, California, her daughter, Christa Lopiccolo of Easton, Maryland, and her beloved grandchildren, Aaron, Hannah, Sarah, Joseph, Daniel, Christina and Rebekah. Anna Marie also deeply loved and is survived by her sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and numerous dear friends.
She was predeceased by her brothers Rudy and Fred Straub.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas Church at a later date. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home in Southington has been entrusted with her arrangements. Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online condolences. Memorial contributions may be made to the John Paul II Medical Research Institute (researching Alzheimer's and Covid-19) at https://www.jp2mri.org
Published in The Record-Journal on May 3, 2020.