The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Petrillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Petrillo


7/27/1916 - 6/7/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna Petrillo Obituary
Anna (Frascatore) Petrillo, 102, of Southington, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Southington Care Center. She was the wife of the late Vito Petrillo.

She was born July 27, 1916, the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Tancredi) Frascatore. She retired in 1977 from Beaton Corbin.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Scott Petrillo and Stephanie Gibbons; two great-grandchildren, Logan and Antonia Gibbons, a daughter-in-law, Linda Petrillo; and she also leaves two special nieces, Millie Simone and Alice Frascatore, who spent time with her on so many occasions. She was predeceased by a daughter, Rosemary Popielarczyk; and a son, Anthony Petrillo; eight brothers; and three sisters.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Southington Care Center.

The Funeral will be held Wednesday, June 12 at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from June 9 to June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now