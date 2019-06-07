The Record-Journal Obituaries
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Anna V. Carabetta


12/1/1923 - 6/4/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna V. Carabetta Obituary
Anna V. Carabetta passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. She was born on December 1, 1923 to Michael and Helen Nowicki in Meriden, Connecticut. The youngest of five children, she attended school at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church.

She met her husband, Dominic Carabetta, Sr., through Turners Gymnastics Club, where both were skilled gymnasts. During World War II she worked in a factory supporting the war effort. She kept the books for the family business until they retired in 1966. She enjoyed raising 3 children: Joseph, Barbara and Dominic Jr. Her custom-made cakes: train engine, drum, fort and more bring back fond memories. She was a den mother, active in PTA, supporting her children in sports and school.

The family moved to Florida in 1967 where they lived until the present. Anna was very skilled in shuffleboard, winning many contests. Through the years, she made many friends at church bingo.

She was a member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, Pembroke Pines, Florida since 1996.

She is survived by her son, Dominic Jr., daughter-in-law, Lenor Carabetta, granddaughters, Julie Carabetta Browne and Barby Carabetta, great grandchildren: Ryan Browne, Alexandria Browne, Nicholas Browne, Jazlynn Hudson and Jamar Hudson. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by sisters: Stacia Russock, Sophie Mase, and Helen Rossi, husband Dominic Carabetta Sr., son Joseph D. Carabetta, Sr., daughter Barbara Carabetta, and grandson Joseph D. Carabetta, Jr.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden to St. Stanislaus Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday morning prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from June 7 to June 8, 2019
