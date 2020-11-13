Annebelle E. Lasek, 96, of Southington passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Cheshire Rehab in Cheshire.
Born July 10, 1924 in Southington, she was the daughter of the late Prokop and Anna (Dlugos) Lasek.
Annabelle was a life-long resident of Southington and retired after 35 years as head nurse from the former Bradley Memorial Hospital as an RN. She had a passion for caring for others.
She is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, John, George and Allen Lasek and two sisters, Margaret Pepi and Mary Doucette.
A funeral services for Annabelle were held on Tuesday, Nov. 10th at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial followed at St. Thomas Cemetery. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiasouthington.com