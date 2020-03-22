|
|
Annamae (Panella) Verderame, 86, of Southington, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the HCC at Bradley Memorial in Southington. She was the wife of the late Francis J. Verderame.
She was born March 25,1933in Southington, the daughter of the late Jerome and Rose (Angelillo) Panella. Annamae was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church. She was an avid bowler, pepper biscuit maker, loved the Casino and animals.
She is survived by her children, James Verderame Sr. (Jan), Robert Verderame (Michelle), Francis J. Verderame (Patricia), Carla Mongillo and Fiance Jeff Zarrella. She also leaves 11 grandchildren, Melanie, Annie and Max Mongillo, James Jr., Daniel and Marc Verderame, Nicole and Kayla Verderame, Diana, Natalie and Joseph Verderame, Jessica, Michael and Lauren Zita, 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, John, Jerome, Donald and Francis Panella, her sisters, Theresa Panella, Julia DiMichele, Alice Pelcher and Rosemary Panella.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus. Burial will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. Donations may be made in her memory to the CT Humane Society. 701 Russell Rd. Newington, CT 06111. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 21, 2020