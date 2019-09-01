|
Annamaria Carlino, 78, of Meriden, beloved wife of Rocco Carlino, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Annamaria was born in Grotteria, a small village in Calabria, Italy, and was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Annunziata Agostino. She came to the United States in 1964 with her husband and first baby. Married for nearly 57 years, Annamaria and Rocco built a wonderful life for themselves and their family. A devoted wife, mother, and Nonna, Annamaria dedicated her life to her family - feeding them and loving them with her whole heart, each and every day. Her smile and laugh would light up any room she was in and people always found a true fullness (both of stomach and of heart) while in her care. She enjoyed working in the bakery at Shop Rite for many years. Annamaria found great pleasure in teaching her grandchildren how to speak Italian and shared her treasured recipes with a select few. She loved listening to Luciano Pavarotti and Claudio Villa and St. Anthony of Padua was always close to her heart. A true native of Southern Italy, she was always ready to dance the tarantella any time the opportunity arose; her zest for life will always be missed.
In addition to her husband, Annamaria will be missed dearly by her three children: Tina and her husband, Pasquale Borelli, of Meriden, Nancy and her husband, Robert Higgins, of Wallingford, and Joseph and his wife, Debbie Carlino, of Wallingford; nine grandchildren: Elizabeth "Ellie" Carlino, Matthew and Nicholas Borelli, Rocco Carlino, Luke, Joshua, and Jacob Higgins, and Breana and Alexandra Tolla. She is predeceased by her three brothers, Fortunato, Bruno, and Giuseppe Agostino; and one sister-in-law, Maria (Bruno) Agostino, all of Italy. She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Immaculata (Fortunato) Agostino, of Grotteria, Italy and Rose (Giuseppe) Agostino, of Meriden, along with many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. at B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm St., Wallingford. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Msgr. John Georgia on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels (Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus), 109 Goodwill Ave., Meriden. Entombment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery of Meriden. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that contributions in her memory be directed to: The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or . To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31, 2019