Anne Amelia (Kveselis) Rogers, 92, of Southington, CT, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Born in Newington, CT, she was the daughter of Francis and Eva Kveselis.
Anne was a homemaker raising her family with the love of her life, her beloved husband, Edward H. Rogers, in Meriden, CT, until moving to Southington, CT, in more recent years.
Anne was predeceased by her sister, Adele Devokaitis and her brothers, Tony, John and Joseph Kveselis. Anne is survived by her devoted husband Edward and four loving children: Ione Rogers Testa and her husband Joseph Testa of Cheshire, CT; Laura Rogers Castro and her husband, Mario Castro of Sandisfield, MA; Elaine Rogers and her husband Tony Rice of Conway, MA; and Edward Rogers, Jr. and his wife Camie Rogers, of Meriden, CT. Anne also leaves behind her loving grandchildren and step grandchildren: Francesca Testa, Edward (EJ) Testa, Joseph Testa, Mario Castro, Jr., Benjamin Parsons, Samuel Parsons, Hailey Ward, Sarah Colite, Dominic Colite and Sheila Colite. Anne is also survived by her sister in-law, Arlene Kveselis, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Anne was an excellent wife and mother. She passed along her love of books, healthy food, music (of all kinds) and theater to her children. For many years, Anne enjoyed visiting Las Vegas with her husband where she will always be remembered as a superb blackjack player. Anne possessed a sharp intellect, good sense of humor and unsurpassed loyalty to her family. She will be sorely missed.
The Memorial Service is private. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, is entrusted with arrangements. Donations in Anne's name may be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. On-line memorial donations made be made by visiting stjude.org
. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
.