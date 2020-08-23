1/1
Anne Amelia (Kveselis) Rogers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Amelia (Kveselis) Rogers, 92, of Southington, CT, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Born in Newington, CT, she was the daughter of Francis and Eva Kveselis.

Anne was a homemaker raising her family with the love of her life, her beloved husband, Edward H. Rogers, in Meriden, CT, until moving to Southington, CT, in more recent years.

Anne was predeceased by her sister, Adele Devokaitis and her brothers, Tony, John and Joseph Kveselis. Anne is survived by her devoted husband Edward and four loving children: Ione Rogers Testa and her husband Joseph Testa of Cheshire, CT; Laura Rogers Castro and her husband, Mario Castro of Sandisfield, MA; Elaine Rogers and her husband Tony Rice of Conway, MA; and Edward Rogers, Jr. and his wife Camie Rogers, of Meriden, CT. Anne also leaves behind her loving grandchildren and step grandchildren: Francesca Testa, Edward (EJ) Testa, Joseph Testa, Mario Castro, Jr., Benjamin Parsons, Samuel Parsons, Hailey Ward, Sarah Colite, Dominic Colite and Sheila Colite. Anne is also survived by her sister in-law, Arlene Kveselis, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Anne was an excellent wife and mother. She passed along her love of books, healthy food, music (of all kinds) and theater to her children. For many years, Anne enjoyed visiting Las Vegas with her husband where she will always be remembered as a superb blackjack player. Anne possessed a sharp intellect, good sense of humor and unsurpassed loyalty to her family. She will be sorely missed.

The Memorial Service is private. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, is entrusted with arrangements. Donations in Anne's name may be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. On-line memorial donations made be made by visiting stjude.org. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Ferry & Son

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved