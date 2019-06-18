Axon, Anne (Rakiec), 93, of Narragansett, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late James W. Axon for forty-three years.



Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was a daughter of the late John and Michelina (Pucik) Rakiec.



Mrs. Axon worked in the tax collector's office for the Town of Wallingford before moving to RI where she was the receptionist for Bay Realty for thirty years, retiring at the age of 90.



She enjoyed going to Foxwoods with her dear friends from Bay Realty.



Anne was a loving mother and grandmother; and was an excellent cook.



She leaves four children, Thomas J. Axon, Robert J. Axon, James J. Axon and Carole A. Seguin; a brother, Frank Rakiec; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers.



Anne's family would like to thank the nurses at Brookdale South Bay for their great care during the last nine months.



Visiting hours will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 8:30-10:30am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory - SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Veronica Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett. Burial will follow in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, One Cathedral Square, Providence, RI 02903. Visit: NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Record-Journal on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary