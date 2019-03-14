Services Plainville Funeral Home 81 Broad St Plainville , CT 06062 860-747-8100 Resources More Obituaries for Anne Andruskiewicz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anne G. Andruskiewicz

Obituary Condolences Flowers With heartfelt sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law, Anne G. Andruskiewicz, 83, of Berlin, CT, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Anne courageously fought a long illness for nearly five years.



Born in New Britain, she was one of twelve children to the late Carl and Mary (Petonovich) Glaser. In 1958, she married Tom, Sr., the love of her life and devoted husband for 60 years, in which she was grateful for his consistent caretaking and companionship, even when he was battling his own illness.



Tom and Anne settled in Berlin, established a family and Anne eventually retired from the SNET telephone company.



Family was everything to Anne, especially her children and grandchildren and her greatest joy was spending quality time with her family and friends. She was truly the Matriarch for her immediate and extended family. Anne was the type of woman that "took charge" - she was instrumental in gathering the family members together, was always relied upon to give advice and was fiercely loyal and protective of them. She was a generous woman who did so many loving acts of kindness.



Anne was an avid reader and took pride in reading novel after novel and diligently visited the local Berlin library. She was passionate about carrying on family traditions and always made cookie baking and holiday hosting a priority, hence everyone gathered at Anne's house for a Christmas Eve celebration. Anne was a "beach-bum" and enjoyed relaxing and sunbathing in the radiant sun. She spent many summers at Bashan Lake in Moodus and enjoyed entertaining her family and friends at her pool.



In addition to her husband, she will be missed by her daughter, Donna Celella; her sons, Thomas and his wife Susan and Gary and his wife Tracy; and her treasured grandchildren, Ashley, Chrissy, Anthony, Andrew and Amelia.



She is survived by her brothers, Frank and his wife, Geraldine of Southington, Robert and his wife, Elaine of New Hampshire, Richard and his wife, Geraldine of Glastonbury, John, Edward and David of New Britain, sister-in-law Carol of Newington as well as sisters Elizabeth Stathis and her husband, Robert of Southington and Laura Magnussen and her husband, Glenn of Windsor. In addition, she leaves her brother-in-law John and wife Maureen Stankiewicz of Berlin; along with many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, including Karen Poplawski, with whom she shared a special bond. She was predeceased by her sisters Carolyn Klatt and Donna Yatsenick, her brother, Carl Glaser, Jr., her sister-in-law, Betty Martinelli and her husband, Hank, and her best friend, Shirley Toce.



In lieu of flowers, Amelia Anne Andruskiewicz is coordinating a "Book Collection in Memory of Grandma Anne" and would ask that you bring a CHILDREN'S BOOK to Anne's Life Celebration as books will be donated to a local shelter or please make a donation to the at .



All are invited to gather at Anne's Life Celebration at the Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Words of Remembrance will be shared at 11:30 a.m. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit Anne's tribute page at www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019