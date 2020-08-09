We are truly saddened to announce the passing of Anne Hansen, 88, who was taken from us on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born on May 9, 1932 in Winsted, Connecticut and moved to Meriden with her two sisters at a very young age.
There she made many friends she would have for her entire life and she met her future husband, Aksel, while still in school and began a long life with him. After high school she attended nursing school, which was a great fit as she was such a caring and kind person. Not only was she compassionate towards people, but she had an immense love for animals and nurtured many pets throughout her life.
She raised four rambunctious children to say the least and made sure we all knew we were loved. Family was very important to her, as we were always spending time together at the cottage. Having thirteen cousins together at one small cottage really brought everyone close together! Anne was also an active parishioner at St. Rose where her and her husband would visit every Sunday for mass for many years. She was truly and extraordinary woman and an excellent mom.
Anne was predeceased by her loving husband Aksel of 67 years, her daughter Linda Anne and her sister Jean O'Brien. She is survived by her sister Elinor Smith, her daughter Laura Behling and her husband Scott, her sons David Hansen and his wife Kathleen and Peter Hansen and his wife Denise. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Justin, his wife Cora-lee, and Jesse, Matthew, his wife Brittany, their son Declan (Anne's first great grandson), Michelle Blackall and her husband Kevin, and Linda Hansen and her fiance Kyle Spartas and many nieces and nephews who adored her. She also leaves behind dear friends from both Connecticut and Springhill, Florida where she retired with Aksel.
Funeral service and burial are private. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com