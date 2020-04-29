|
|
Anne Marie Keithan, 88 (lovingly known as "Maggie") a long time resident of Meriden died on Saturday, April 25 at her home surrounded by her son, Jerry Miller & grandson, Jacob Miller and her dearest & closest friend, Phyllis.
Born in Meriden July 28, 1932 - married and moved to San Diego where she graduated from MESA College earning a nursing degree while a navy wife 1955 - 1971 when she moved back to Meriden with her family.
Anne Marie worked at Gaylord Hospital until her retirement in 1994 receiving the Joseph A. Lindenmeyer Award, as Employee of the Year Award. She was considered one of Gaylord's most outstanding assets and she loved taking care of people.
Ann Marie had a passion for sewing & tailoring, always with a thread & needle in her hands. She adored her "girls" & "boys" her cats Kiki & Duchess and her dogs "Capone & Clyde".
She is survived by her sons, Jerry Miller of Meriden and George Miller (Susan) of Albuquerque, NM, grandsons Jacob and Issac and granddaughters Robin and Brittany, her nieces Marie, Michelle & Celine and nephews Paul & Phillip. She was also survived by her sister in law, Bibiane. She was preceded by her son, Larry Miller and her siblings, Lucy, Leo, Art & Larry.
A very special thank you to Phyllis who was always there and gave Anne Marie much comfort over these past months.
John J. Ferry & Sons have been entrusted with arrangements. The funeral will be private on Friday, May 1st at St. Laurent's Cemetery. The family would like to thank the doctors & nursing staff at Mid-State, Coccomo Healthcare for the special care they all extended to Anne Marie. Memorial contributions can be made to the CT Humane Society. (give.cthumane.org). For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020