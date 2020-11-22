Anne Yara O'Connor, 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Lafayette, Louisiana, following a brief illness.
Anne was born in Meriden, Connecticut to John and Nellie Yara, on July 17, 1931. She attended St. Stanislaus School and was a graduate of Meriden High School's Class of 1949. She graduated from Hillyer College in Hartford, Connecticut, with an Associate in Science Degree in 1951.
Anne was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Robert "Bob" O'Connor, her parents, her brothers, Vincent, Theodore and Frank Yara and her sister, Justine Yara.
She is survived by one son, Jim O'Connor, and his wife, Cheryl; one daughter, Janel Minvielle, and her husband, Richard; one granddaughter, Brittany Osiecki, and her husband, Kyle; one grandson, Ryan O'Connor and his fiancée, Kelsey Keating, and one great grandson, Easton Osiecki, and many nieces and nephews.
While work transfers allowed them to call many places around the country "Home", in 2001, she and Bob moved to Kerrville to retire in the Texas Hill Country where they enjoyed their Golden Years. After Bob passed away in 2016, Anne moved to Louisiana to be near her daughter's family.
Anne loved traveling, reading and never met a stranger. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and is deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 27th at 11:00 am at St. Stanislaus Church, her home Parish growing up and the Church in which she was married in 1955. Following the service, Anne will be laid to rest in St. Boniface Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com
