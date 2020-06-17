Anne Poland, 89, passed away peacefully at her home in Southington, CT, on June 14, 2020. She was the daughter of John and Bertha Elliott of Winthrop, ME, and is survived by her three sons, Michael, John and Matthew, their families and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Anne graduated from the Maine State Teachers College, Farmington, ME, and had a long and enjoyable career as a professional educator. Her hobbies were handcrafts, including needlepoint and dressmaking. She was also an avid fan of all types of motorsports.The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Hartford Healthcare Independence at Home and Hartford Healthcare Hospice Care for their compassionate and professional care of Anne during the past year.