Anne Poland
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Poland, 89, passed away peacefully at her home in Southington, CT, on June 14, 2020. She was the daughter of John and Bertha Elliott of Winthrop, ME, and is survived by her three sons, Michael, John and Matthew, their families and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Anne graduated from the Maine State Teachers College, Farmington, ME, and had a long and enjoyable career as a professional educator. Her hobbies were handcrafts, including needlepoint and dressmaking. She was also an avid fan of all types of motorsports.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Hartford Healthcare Independence at Home and Hartford Healthcare Hospice Care for their compassionate and professional care of Anne during the past year.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved