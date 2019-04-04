The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Paul's Church
485 Alling St.
Berlin, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Stanford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Stanford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anne Stanford Obituary
Anne E. "Coco" Stanford, 98, of Berlin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Brown) Swartz. She was the wife of the late Richard Stanford, who passed away in 1953. Richard had served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. Anne worked at New Britain Machine for many years as a telephone operator, and was an avid member of their card club. She enjoyed traveling as much as possible and took many cross country trips to visit the west coast. Anne was very creative and loved painting. She was a member of St. Paul's church for many years.

Anne is survived by her son Richard Patrick Stanford of Berlin; and she will be missed by many friends including the Brown and Hrenko families. She was predeceased by her brother Edward Schwartz.

Funeral services were held Monday, April 1, 2019, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM at St. Paul's Church, 485 Alling St., Berlin. Burial followed in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation was held Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Farrell Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Sq., New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Church. To send a condolence to the family please visit, www.FarrellFuneralHome.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now