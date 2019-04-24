Annette T. (Ronayne) Roberts, 87, wife of the late Thomas R. Roberts, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Miller Memorial Community. Born in Meriden on October 1, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Maurice J. and Antoinette (Laudano) Ronayne. She has resided in Meriden her whole life and had graduated from Meriden High School. Mrs. Roberts was a devoted nurse. She retired in 1972. She loved animals, playing her piano and organ and she was an avid chess player. She also wrote poetry.



She is survived by two daughters, Kristine Bird and her husband Harry and Linda Tutlila; one son, David Roberts; one grandson, Justin Dumouchel; one brother, Maurice J. Ronayne and his wife Susan and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Judy Simmonds.



All services will be private. There are no calling hours. Donations in her memory may be made to Franciscan Homecare and Hospice, 267 Finch Avenue, Meriden, CT 06451. The family of Annette would like to thank the staff at Miller Memorial for their generous care. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019