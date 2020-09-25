Anthony Silva, 88, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Apple Rehab Farmington Valley in Plainville. He had been the loving husband of Barbara (Holt) Silva for 66 years. Anthony was born on May 31, 1932 in Bristol to the late Antonio and Palmair (Rita) Silva. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1950 - 1953. Tony had a long career as an automotive instructor teaching mechanics and was an E2 electrician by trade. Tony loved his cars and was a Raiders fan. He volunteered at AmeriCares and was active on the Social Committee at Spring Lake Village. Tony was a friend to all. In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by his sister, Louisa Carneiro of Wethersfield and her family and his special nieces and nephews, Victor Santos and his wife Pamela of Wethersfield and their family, Glen Silva and Pamela Giannini- Silva of FL and their family and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Tony was predeceased by his son Mark Anthony Silva, his brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Mary Silva and their son Frank Silva Jr, his brother-in-law, Milton Carneiro and his daughter, Linda Carneiro. Tony's family would like to thank his caregivers, especially Mary Jane and the staffs from Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care and Apple Rehab Farmington Valley for their kindness and excellent care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St, Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at South End Cemetery, Southington. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at a later date. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com
.