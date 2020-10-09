Anthony A. "Norval" Maddalena, 78, of Southington, passed away in his sleep on Sunday, October 4, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Southington on October 23, 1941 to the late Emanuel and Anna (Palmieri) Maddalena, he has been a lifelong Southington resident. Anthony worked at the Southington YMCA for over 30 years. He loved sports and his 4 furry cat "kids." He is survived by two children, daughter, Terri Kramer with whom he shared her home, and son, Kenneth Maddalena and his wife Donna and 2 grandchildren, Alexa and Ethan, all of Southington. He is also survived by his former wife Sheila Ronewicz and his sister, Lorraine LaPreay and her husband Al, all of Southington and his 2 nephews, John and David LaPreay. Donations in Anthony's memory may be made to the Southington YMCA, 29 High St., Southington, CT 06489. Funeral services will be celebrated privately. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com
