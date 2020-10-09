1/1
Anthony A. Maddalena
1941 - 2020
Anthony A. "Norval" Maddalena, 78, of Southington, passed away in his sleep on Sunday, October 4, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Southington on October 23, 1941 to the late Emanuel and Anna (Palmieri) Maddalena, he has been a lifelong Southington resident. Anthony worked at the Southington YMCA for over 30 years. He loved sports and his 4 furry cat "kids." He is survived by two children, daughter, Terri Kramer with whom he shared her home, and son, Kenneth Maddalena and his wife Donna and 2 grandchildren, Alexa and Ethan, all of Southington. He is also survived by his former wife Sheila Ronewicz and his sister, Lorraine LaPreay and her husband Al, all of Southington and his 2 nephews, John and David LaPreay. Donations in Anthony's memory may be made to the Southington YMCA, 29 High St., Southington, CT 06489. Funeral services will be celebrated privately. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
October 6, 2020
To the Maddalena family: I had the pleasure of intersecting with Tony during his days working at the Y. He was a wonderful human being that always had a story to relate. The world will be a lesser place without his smile and laughter. May your memories help you to ease your grief during this time. May God bless him and welcome him home.
Tom D'Allesantro
Friend
