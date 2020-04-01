|
Anthony "Del" DelMastro, age 68, of Oxford peacefully entered into rest in his home on Monday March 30, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Judith (LaFountain) DelMastro for 13 years. He was born in Derby, CT. on March 20, 1952 the son of the late Thomas V. DelMastro, Sr. and Ann Cascone DelMastro Lepkowski. Del owned and operated Del's Collision Center in Ansonia, where he specialized in custom paint jobs and modifications on cars and motorcycles. Going fishing and riding his Harley Davidson brought him great pleasure, but his true passion was as an international bowhunter. He was fortunate enough to hunt in many states across the U.S. and in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. His travels gave him the opportunity to register twelve Pope and Young animals and Safari Club awards for his African Lion and New Zealand Red Stag. Del was a member of many hunting organizations including a Senior member of the Pope & Young Club, former President of the United Bowhunters of Connecticut, Life member of The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the Algonquin Archers in Woodbury, CT., the N.W.T.F. and the Professional Bowhunters Society. His most recent accomplishment was as the co-designer of the "DelMastro Signature Series Broadhead" manufactured by Rad Archery Design in Washington state. During his hunting career, Del was sponsored by over 40 companies in the hunting industry and he would represent them as a featured speaker each year at numerous hunting & fishing shows. He was also a Connecticut State Certified Archery Instructor and Merit Badge Counselor for the Boy Scouts of America. Besides his wife, Del is survived by his step-daughter Heather Duell Callan and her husband Jonathan of Georgia, Vt., his grandchildren Alexis LeBlanc and Schulyer Callan of Georgia, Vt., his brother Thomas V. DelMastro, Jr. of Monroe, CT., and his sister Geraldine McEwen of Shelton, CT. Del's funeral services will be private at his request and have been entrusted to the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd. Shelton, CT 06484. Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the Smilow Cancer Hospital, Office of Development, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT. 06508. Online condolences can be left for Del's family at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020