Anthony (Tony) G. Mauro, 88, of Southington, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 after a year long illness. He was the beloved husband of Sylvia (DeRisi) Mauro. The couple was married for 65 years.
Born May 17, 1932 in White Plains, NY, Anthony was the son of the late Anthony and Marie (Testa) Mauro. Tony served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. He retired from Pratt & Whitney aircraft after 25 years of service.
A lifelong resident of Southington, Tony dedicated himself to the advancement of youth sports, coaching and serving on the Board of the Southern Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball until he turned his sports passion to tennis. Upon retirement from Pratt, Tony started coaching and was hired to run the Southington Park and Rec summer Tennis program in 2004. Side by side with his wife, Tony grew the program from 40 students to more than 400, sparking a passion for tennis and creating a feeder program to the high school and in 2008, Tony became the Southington High School Boys Tennis coach. During his 14 years as head coach, Tony led the team to more than 100 wins and a spot in the State Championships year over year until his retirement in 2020.
In addition to his wife Tony is survived by his daughter Sandi Mauro and her husband Dieter Fehlinger of Thomaston; granddaughter Allie Thompson and her husband Ryne of Thomaston; his two sons, Alan and Tom Mauro and five grandchildren, Alan, Spencer, Olivia and Michael Mauro. He was predeceased by a brother Frank Mauro and a sister Rosetta Campagne.
Services for Tony will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting support for a CT tennis initiative. Please send inquires to cttennismemorial@gmail.com. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiasouthington.com