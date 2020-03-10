|
|
Anthony Jacob Grodzicki, 76, beloved husband of Marisa Poletti Grodzicki passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 after a lifelong battle with multiple sclerosis. Born in Middletown on November 10, 1943, he was the son of the late Theodore and Agnes Grodzicki of Middletown. Anthony resided in Meriden for most of his life and graduated from H.C. Wilcox Technical High School. Mr. Grodzicki was employed by Central Connecticut Acoustics. He was a military veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. Anthony was always smiling and had a great sense of humor throughout his life despite his debilitating illness. He was a talented carpenter and craftsman who could fix anything. Tony was a loving husband and father, always putting family first. He loved being a father, raising his children and teaching them to play chess. Anthony loved traveling, fishing, gardening and boating. Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Angela Degrassi; three sons, Shawn Grodzicki and his wife Jenna, Stephen Grodzicki and his wife Denise, Daniel Grodzicki and his partner Farrah; five grandchildren, Tessa, Tanner, Zachary, Tyler and Charlie; his sister, Betty Kolevich and her husband Al and his brother, Ted Grodzicki and his wife Sue. He is also survived by four nieces and four nephews. Tony was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Lovely. The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13th at 10:30 a.m. in the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden. Burial with military honors will be held in State Veterans Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Red Cross PO Box 37839 Boone, IA 50037 or USA P.O. Box 5030 Hagerstown, MD 21741 His family would like to thank his extremely skilled and devoted caregiver who has become a part of their family, Maria (Ruzza) Barberino for her nine years of care and support. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 10, 2020