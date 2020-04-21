|
|
Anthony Joseph (Tony) Kurylo, Sr., 96, of Stratham, Western Australia, passed away on April 13, 2020. He was born in Wallingford, CT, on February 16, 1924, to the late Michael and Eva Kurylo. He was the loving husband of the late Patricia J. (Strawmyre) Kurylo.
Tony enlisted in the US Navy during WWII as a flight engineer aboard a PBY aircraft. He attended the University of Connecticut and graduated with a degree in forestry.
In 1952 he joined the Connecticut State Police. In 1979 he retired from the States Attorney's Office Hartford County as Chief Detective.
Upon retirement, Pat and Tony moved their family to Western Australia. Tony enjoyed 39 years of retirement in a place he loved.
Tony appreciated all of nature, had a fondness for animals, and was especially knowledgeable about trees. He also authored 2 books and was writing a political blog well into his 90's.
He is survived by his children Elizabeth and partner Greg of Eaton, WA, Anthony J Kurylo and his wife Terri of Winchendon, MA, Dean V. Kurylo of Stratham, WA, Dana H. Kurylo and his wife Suzanne of Winchendon, MA, and Katherine T. Benkesser and her husband Edward of Eaton, WA. He was the proud grandfather to Rebecca, Lane, Emily, Ryan, Sarah, Zoe, and Lexie.
Besides his wife, Tony was predeceased by his son Richard Paul Kurylo, his brother Michael Kurylo, and his sister Emma M. Shute.
Private funeral services were held on April 20, 2020 in Australia. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020