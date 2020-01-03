|
Anthony Manzi, 43, of Berlin, husband of Christine Manzi, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in New Britain, he was the son of Anthony Manzi, Jr., and Beverly (LaChance) Manzi of Kensington. He was a resident of Berlin most of his life and studied saxophone performance at Central Connecticut State University and Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. Anthony was a member of Kensington United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Christine (Valuk) Manzi; two sons, Joseph Anthony Manzi and Nicholas Daniel Manzi; and his parents, Anthony and Beverly Manzi. He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Edward Manzi who died in 2002. He is also survived by his many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins.
Anthony was a very talented and creative musician and played saxophone, guitar and mandolin. He enjoyed his work as a private music teacher for many years. His talent was extended to all his students and also his sons. Anthony played in many bands throughout the years, including Stanley Maxwell and Avenue Groove. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, hunting, cooking, all things aviation and smoking his pipe around the wood stove. He was a dedicated and faithful servant of God, serving at Kensington United Methodist Church as worship leader, musician and lay servant, often leading prayer groups, prayers services, Bibles studies and giving testimonies on Sundays.
Calling hours were held at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's, 111 Chamberlain Hwy., Kensington. Funeral services took place at Kensington United Methodist Church. Burial was held in St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Memorial donations may be made to the Joseph Manzi Foundation, 192 Harvest Hill Rd., Kensington, CT 06037.
Published in The Record-Journal on Jan. 3, 2020