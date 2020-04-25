|
|
Anthony "Butch" Morin, 69, of Southington, passed away at his home on Monday, April 20, 2020. Butch was born in Southington on February 26, 1951 to the late Bertrand Morin and Marie (Michaud) Morin. He is survived by his mother Marie, daughter Kelly Thomas, sons Chris and Nick Morin, and grandkids, Zachary and Tanner Thomas. He is also survived by his sister Betty-Jean Wisner, her children Robert and Allison Wisner, and their children, Lucas, Tigerlily, Zola, Charlie and Tess. Butch was a life-long Southington resident. He owned and operated numerous auto repair shops in town throughout his life; Marion Avenue Mobil, Morin's Auto Center on South Main Street and lastly Morin's Special Car on Center Street. Although he worked as an auto mechanic, Butch was a "jack of all trades." He had a wide range of skills and could fix anything. In the late 70's, he raced modified cars at the old Plainville Stadium. Butch had a passion for auto racing, classic cars, hot rods, motorcycles and car shows. He helped start and sponsored Southington's "Music on the Green" car show. Butch enjoyed visits from friends and family, riding his motorcycle, and living his life the way that he wanted, on his terms. He was a generous, kind, loving father and a good friend. Butch had a witty sense of humor and will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. In light of Connecticut's current "stay-home" executive order, a private burial will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Southington. The family will have a memorial service in Butch's honor after these restrictions have been lifted. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020