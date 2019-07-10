Anthony P. Macri, 86, of Meriden, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019. He was born September 25, 1932, in Meriden to the late Frank and Maria Macri, a graduate of Meriden High School class of 1951 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Once he returned home, Tony worked as a welding inspector at Cuno for 47 years until his retirement in 1997. He was also a profoundly religious man and lifelong member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. In his free time, Tony enjoyed rooting on the Detroit Tigers, going for walks in his beloved hometown, and finding good deals at flea markets. He was a friendly and warm-hearted man who loved life and will be greatly missed by many, but none more than his children: Thomas (Aparecida) Macri of Meriden, James (Rebecca) Macri of FL, Nancy (Tony) Wilhite or AR; grandchildren, Adam Whicker of Meriden, Mitchell Whicker of IN, Jennifer Cardwell of FL, Danielle Chapman of FL and great-grandson: Nathan Cardwell of FL. He is predeceased by his son David Macri. A Memorial Mass will be held in his honor on Friday, July 12, 2019, 10 am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 109 Goodwill Ave., Meriden, CT 06451. For online condolences, please visit www.CremationCT.com. Published in The Record-Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019