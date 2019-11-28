|
|
Anthony Quintino Marciano, 83, husband of the late Doris Marciano and formerly of Wallingford, CT passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Saint John Paul II Center in Danbury, CT. Born in New Haven on July 27, 1936, he was the son of the late Quintino and Mary Marciano. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Tony had a love for cooking and was an amazing chef. He loved his dogs (German short haired pointers). Tony was an expert in auto bodywork and it was his true passion. Tony's happiest years were spent with his wife Doris, his best friend Bob and his large dog family.
He is survived by his sons, Anthony and Steven Marciano; his daughters, Katherine, Donna and Lorene. Tony is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren including one special granddaughter, Genea Waite of Meriden, special friends Alta and Roger Anderson of Westmanland, ME and Melissa Mullane of Wallingford, CT. Tony was predeceased by his son, Larry, his brothers, Frank and Vincent Marciano and his sisters, Elizabeth, Virginia, Eleanor, Catherine and Antoinette, also a special friend, Bob.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service to be held on Saturday, November 30th at 11a.m. in St. John's Cemetery, 400 Christian St., Wallingford, CT. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery and there are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Meriden Humane Society 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT 06450 or to the Wallingford Animal Shelter 5 Pent Rd., Wallingford, CT 06492 For online condolences please visit www.jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019