|
|
Anthony S. Zavaglia, 33, passed away unexpectedly on October 1, 2019. Born in Meriden on May 28, 1986, he was the son of Anthony and Teresa Zavaglia. Tony was one of a kind and had a heart of gold. His personality and charisma will be sorely missed.
Besides his parents, Anthony is survived by his sister, Maria; his brothers, Frank, Salvatore and his wife Jackie, and Joe; his Aunt Carmela and Grandmother Porsia. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, family in Italy, and many close friends. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Francesco, his Aunt Adrienne, two uncles, Joe Z. and Joseph Agostino, and cousin Vinny.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Monday, October 7th at 9:15 a.m. from the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main Street, Meriden, and at 10 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, Mt. Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Ave, Meriden. Entombment will be in Sacred Heart Mausoleum. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, October 6th, from 1 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019