Anthony (Tony) T. Cappello AKA "Buster" or "Snappy", 72, was born in New Haven, Connecticut, on October 14, 1947 and passed away in Jupiter, Florida, on July 11, 2020.Tony graduated from North Haven High School in Connecticut and then went on to marry Rosemary on May 31, 1969, sharing 51 years of marriage. He is a former franchise owner of Snap On Tools, dedicated for 33 years. Tony was a prior member of Wallingford Connecticut Jaycees. He was a numismatic, Corvette enthusiast and a collector! He enjoyed watching NASCAR races and loved his grandchildren dearly.Tony is survived by wife, Rosemary Cappello, daughter, Carin (Michael) Simpson, son, Michael Cappello, grandchildren, Cheyenne Simpson, Kameron, Gianna and Michael Jr. Cappello and sister, Betty (Danny) Lawler. He is predeceased by his parents, Marjorie and Anthony Cappello and his brother, Nicholas Cappello.In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial donations to the Connecticut Hospice at 100 Double Beach Road in Branford, Connecticut, 06405.