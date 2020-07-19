1/1
Anthony T. Cappello
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony (Tony) T. Cappello AKA "Buster" or "Snappy", 72, was born in New Haven, Connecticut, on October 14, 1947 and passed away in Jupiter, Florida, on July 11, 2020.

Tony graduated from North Haven High School in Connecticut and then went on to marry Rosemary on May 31, 1969, sharing 51 years of marriage. He is a former franchise owner of Snap On Tools, dedicated for 33 years. Tony was a prior member of Wallingford Connecticut Jaycees. He was a numismatic, Corvette enthusiast and a collector! He enjoyed watching NASCAR races and loved his grandchildren dearly.

Tony is survived by wife, Rosemary Cappello, daughter, Carin (Michael) Simpson, son, Michael Cappello, grandchildren, Cheyenne Simpson, Kameron, Gianna and Michael Jr. Cappello and sister, Betty (Danny) Lawler. He is predeceased by his parents, Marjorie and Anthony Cappello and his brother, Nicholas Cappello.

In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial donations to the Connecticut Hospice at 100 Double Beach Road in Branford, Connecticut, 06405.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved