The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
First Congregational Church
37 Main St
Southington, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Giles Height
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette Giles Height


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antoinette Giles Height Obituary
Antoinette "Toni" (Chaffee) Giles Height, 98, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut of New Britain.

Born in Southington on January 4, 1921, to the late Austin and Iva (Turner) Chaffee, she had been a lifelong Southington resident.

Toni graduated from Lewis High School in 1938 and went on to work for the Southington Town Clerk's office for 10 years where she was appointed as the Assistant Town Clerk. After raising her children, she returned to the workforce as an elementary school secretary, retiring in 1977.

Toni loved to volunteer and was a life member of the Bradley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She was also a member of the DAR, American Red Cross, the Southington Historical Society and was a lifetime member of the First Congregational Church where she served in many capacities.

Toni was predeceased by her first husband, Thomas F. Giles and her second husband, Doran S. Height. She is survived by three children; son, Thomas V. Giles (Janine) of Hadley, MA, and two daughters, Marcia Sokolnicki of Madison and Luanne Topper (Michael) of Hudson, NH; 2 stepchildren, Doran "Skip" Height (Doris) and Lynn DePaolo (Ronald), all of Southington; her grandchildren, Brittany Giles (Tony Pazmino), Thomas L. Giles, Michael R. Topper (Megan), Matthew G. Topper, Jennifer Height and Craig Height (Nikki) and several nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her brother, Milton E. Chaffee, sister, Lucille Scott stepson Boyd Height and her son-in-law, John Sokolnicki.

Toni's family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at both the Orchards at Southington and Southington Care Center for their compassion and excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Toni's memory may be made to the First Congregational Church, 37 Main St., Southington, CT 06489.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at the First Congregational Church, 37 Main St., Southington. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antoinette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Plantsville Funeral Home
Download Now