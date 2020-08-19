1/1
Antonio Ceballos
In loving memorial to our Papi, Antonio Ceballos, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, 1937-2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Gertrudis and three sons, Curtis, Kirk and Anthony, as well as grandchildren, Ryan, Gabrielle, Andrew, Daniel & Robert. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Burial will be private. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
06:30 - 08:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Son
AUG
20
Funeral service
07:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Son
