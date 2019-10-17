The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Antonio Gigante
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
Antonio Gigante


1929 - 2019
Antonio Gigante Obituary
Antonio Gigante, 90, of Wallingford, died peacefully at home with his loving wife Maria (Parete) Gigante and his children by his side on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

He was born in Italy, January 9, 1929, a son of the late Valentino and Maria Gigante. He worked for the Wallingford Board of Education and alongside his wife operated Gigante's Deli for many years. He was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church and a member of the Libero Pensiero Society.

In addition to his wife Maria, he is survived by his three children and their spouses, Valentino and Olga Gigante, Joseph and Carol Gigante, and Grace and Dominic Giulietti; his seven grandchildren, Michael Gigante (Patricia), Anthony Gigante (Stacy), Anna Akiers (Daniel), Anthony Gigante (Amanda), Joseph Gigante (Christina), Jennifer Giulietti and Jessica Giulietti; and 10 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his seven siblings.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Sunday, October 20, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday from the funeral home at 9 a.m. when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford.

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
