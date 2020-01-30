|
|
Antonios D. Touttoulos "Tony" "Papa" "Papou", 66, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved wife and children, Monday, January 27, 2020 at Smilow Cancer Hospital. He was the loving husband of Jean A. (Reid) Touttoulos for 39 years.
"Tony" was born in Pano Arodes Paphos, Cyprus, January 11, 1954, son of the late Demetris and Angeliki Touttoulos. After serving in the Cyprus National Guard during the Turkish invasion, where he bravely fought in the fore front, he came to the United States in 1976. He attended C.W. Post University in Long Island, NY. After meeting his beautiful wife in 1979, they relocated to Connecticut. He worked as a chef for many years. With the help of his wife and children they opened Jeannie's Restaurant in 2003 in Wallingford, CT.
Antonios loved his family over anything else. His children were his world. Known as "Papa", not just to his kids, but to the neighborhood, friends, and his diner patrons. Anyone who knew him, would agree that he was one of the most caring, giving, and generous men they had ever met. As a business owner, Tony would take the time to know many customers by name and by their meals. He was always quick to come out from the kitchen to chat over sports, politics, or anything that sparked his interest. You weren't a true "Jeannie's customer" if you didn't enjoy the "friendly" banter of Tony, Jeannie and his kids on a busy weekend morning.
After the closing of Jeannie's in 2013, Tony spent the remainder of his years being a loving Papou to his grandchildren, playing cards with friends, and travelling with his wife.
In addition to his wife Jean, he is survived by his loving children Angela (Guiseppe) Suppa, Gina (Brian) Choiniere, Liza (John) Mattiace and Demetris Touttoulos; his grandchildren Joseph, Brian, Jordan, Christian, Derek, SilvioJohn and Nina Jean; his siblings Georgoulla, Anna, Paraskevoulla, Poppy and many cousins, nieces and nephews from Canada and Cyprus. He was predeceased by his loving parents and siblings Andreas, Maritza, Penelope, and Chrystalla.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Friday, January 31, from 4 to 7 pm. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. directly at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 480 Race Brook Rd., Orange, CT. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. www.wallingfordfhcom.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020