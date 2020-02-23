|
|
Our loving mother Arlene H. Zyrkowski, 97, beloved wife of the late Walter J. Zyrkowski passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Midstate Hospital with her family by her side after a brief illness. She was born in Warren, Massachusetts on August 4, 1922, daughter of the late John L. and Elsie L. (Kimmel) Howe.
Mrs. Zyrkowski resided in Meriden and graduated from Meriden High School. Arlene was employed by E.M. Benson and retired in her late sixties. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church.
Our mother was most proud of her tennis ability and winning the 2003 Doubles Tournament in Killington, Vermont, at the age of 80. She was a member of the Ladies Guild at St. Stans, Silver Lake Homeowners Association and the Meriden Senior Center. She looked forward to her weekly set-back game with her lifelong girlfriends. She loved parties and get togethers with her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Doreen Z. Whitney (George) and Cheryl Z. O'Connor (William), three grandchildren, Grant L. Whitney, Courtney L. Newcomb (Matthew) and Caitlin B. O'Connor and two great-grandchildren, Joseph W. and Claire S. Newcomb. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Shirley Howe, of Bath, Maine and many grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Les Howe.
A funeral service will be held on Monday February 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. from the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden and at 11 a.m. at St. Faustina Parish, St. Stanislaus Church for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday morning prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 23, 2020