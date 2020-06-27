Arminda Cruz Crespo
6/6/1921 - 6/26/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arminda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arminda Cruz Crespo, 99, of Wallingford passed away at home, Friday, June 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Joao Crespo. Arminda was born in Portugal, June 6, 1921, a daughter of the late Manuel da Cruz and Felisbina Alves and had been a long time Wallingford resident. She had been employed at Glass Industries in Wallingford until her retirement and was parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church. She is survived by her son John Crespo; her daughters Maria Oliveira and her husband Jack, Fatima Crespo and her husband Stephen Bukowski Sr., and Fernanda Alves; her grandchildren, Cristina Monteiro, Jack M. Oliveira, Jorge Alves, Louis Crespo, Stephen Bukowski, Jr., and John D. Oliveira; and several great grandchildren. In addition to her husband Joao, she was predeceased by her daughter, Emilia Monteiro, and her son-in-law Jorge Alves. Her family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, June 28, from 4 pm to 6 pm at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext. Funeral services will be held from the funeral home Monday at 9:00 am, when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery. www.walllingfordfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved