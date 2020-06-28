Arminda Cruz Crespo, 99, of Wallingford passed away at home, Friday, June 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Joao Crespo. Arminda was born in Portugal, June 6, 1921, a daughter of the late Manuel da Cruz and Felisbina Alves and had been a long time Wallingford resident. She had been employed at Glass Industries in Wallingford until her retirement and was parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church. She is survived by her son John Crespo; her daughters Maria Oliveira and her husband Jack, Fatima Crespo and her husband Stephen Bukowski Sr., and Fernanda Alves; her son-in-law, Arturo Monteiro; her grandchildren, Cristina Monteiro, Jack M. Oliveira, Jorge Alves, Louis Crespo, Stephen Bukowski, Jr., and John D. Oliveira; and several great grandchildren. In addition to her husband Joao, she was predeceased by her daughter, Emilia Monteiro, and her son-in-law Jorge Alves. Her family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, June 28, from 4 pm to 6 pm at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext. Funeral services will be held from the funeral home Monday at 9:00 am, when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery. www.walllingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.