Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Arthur Abo
Arthur Abo


4/15/1943 - 6/28/2019
Arthur Abo Obituary
Arthur Abo, of Wallingford, Conn. and Anna Maria Island, Fla., died Friday, June 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Rose M. (Perrone) Abo.

He was born in Paterson, N.J., a son of the late Isaac and Rebecca Abo and was a U.S. Army Veteran. Besides his wife, Rose, he leaves his son, Stephen Abo (Melissa); his daughter, Allyson Salek (Jefrey); his four loving grandchildren, Brayden and Skylar Abo, and Emily and Matthew Salek; his sister, Dorothy Mizzi (George); his brother, Leon Abo; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Alex Abo.

His family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of MidState Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided to Arthur.

Arthur spent his career as a CPA, first working in public accounting, then in the insurance industry as a tax accountant for Mass Mutual and Anthem Blue Cross. Early in his career he taught tax accounting in the adult education program.

His passion was playing slow pitch softball with the recreation department where he played over 30 years. He loved being and excelled as a pitcher. Later he joined the Senior League. He was also passionate about going to Anna Maria Island for the winters to enjoy the warmth and sunshine. He was involved with community youth sports when his children played in the Wallingford Youth Soccer League. He and his wife hosted two high school students, one from Norway and one from Italy, with the AFS Chapter in Wallingford.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Wednesday, July 3, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 4, at 10:30 a.m. at In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. Gifts in his memory may be sent to the Sisters' Project, PO Box 1643, Wallingford, CT 06492.

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on June 30, 2019
