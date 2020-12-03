Arthur C. Dexter, 85, of Meriden, passed away unexpectedly at home on November, 25, 2020. Arthur was born in Sanford, ME. He worked for the City of Meriden for 30 years and retired from the Parks Dept. as Superintendent.
Arthur proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He loved to watch all sports and was an avid softball player. Arthur was also a proud member of the North Italian Home Club. He was liked by everyone who knew him. Arthurs best times were spent with his wife, Joyce, going to the casino.
Arthur is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce (Hennessey) Dexter; his son and daughter-in-law Douglas and Renee Dexter; his grandson Jacob Dexter; and a close family friend, Joe Kretock, who Arthur considered family. He is predeceased by his parents Mr. Glendon Dexter and Marjorie Jellison DeRedon.
Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home has been entrusted with his final arrangements. Per Arthur's request, there will be no services. https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/