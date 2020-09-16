1/
Arthur E. Lurvey Jr.
Arthur E. "Chip" Lurvey, Jr., of Riverton, passed away on Sept. 12, 2020, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington.

He was born Aug. 1, 1954, in Southington, CT, to Arthur and Ann (Driscoll) Lurvey. He spent his childhood and young teen years in Meriden. His family moved to Plainville where he graduated high school in 1972. He worked many years in quality assurance and retired from Westfalia as the Quality Assurance Manager in 2013.

He leaves his wife Susan (Batson) Lurvey, son Andrew Bradford Lurvey, stepdaughter Amanda Garland Balaski, grandson Leo Guevara, sister Alysia Lurvey, an aunt, Mary Warden, as well as his beloved poodle Charlie, cats Boogie and Pinto, and several nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Jaime Lurvey, first wife Ida (Lew) Lurvey, a sister Ann Marie Lurvey, and his parents.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Diabetes Association. As he always said, "Shots & Beers!"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
