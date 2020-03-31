|
Arthur F. Gast, 85, of Sterling, Virginia, passed away on March 25, 2020 in Leesburg, Virginia.
He was born on July 31, 1934 in Meriden, the son of the late Arthur S. and Jennie P. Gast. He was a 1952 graduate of Meriden High School, and of the Cornell University School of Chemical Engineering in 1957. He lived in Winchester, Mass., from 1963 to 1984, and was an executive of the Badger Company in Cambridge, Mass. His career later took him to Pittsburgh; Pasadena, Calif.; and Houston, TX. In 1999, he retired to Plymouth, Mass.; in 2013, he and Georgia moved to Virginia to be close to family.
He leaves his wife of 61 years, Georgia Bradley Gast, of Sterling; his son, James Arthur Gast (Anna), of Arlington, Virginia; his daughter, Nancy Gast Romps (John), of Falls Church, Virginia; and his grandchildren, Arthur John (AJ) and Colleen Romps, both of Falls Church, Va. He also leaves his sisters, Linda Gast Yount of North Carolina and Joan Gast Yates of Florida; and a brother, Robert Gast, of Texas.
Contributions in his memory may be made to: Sterling Rescue Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 651266, Sterling, VA 20165. Burial will be private and at a later date.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020